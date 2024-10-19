Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SDY traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,180. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $144.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.97.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.