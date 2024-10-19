Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 65.0% during the first quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.44. The company had a trading volume of 15,087,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,165,565. The company has a market capitalization of $303.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $53.86 and a twelve month high of $73.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 37,787 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $2,530,217.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,954,176.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $30,987,070.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 356,792 shares of company stock valued at $24,728,364. Insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

