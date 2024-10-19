Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 157 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Block in the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Block news, Director Roelof Botha purchased 434,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.55 per share, with a total value of $25,000,007.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 434,405 shares in the company, valued at $25,000,007.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $30,940.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,715,608.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roelof Botha acquired 434,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,007.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 434,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000,007.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,932 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.66. 4,293,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,094,713. The company has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.29. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Block in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair raised Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.79.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

