Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 1,588 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 2.5% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $5,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.11 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2566 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

