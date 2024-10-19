Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XMHQ. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,603,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,518 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $88,073,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $84,108,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1,577.0% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 441,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,635,000 after buying an additional 415,583 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,882,000.

NYSEARCA XMHQ traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,386. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.97. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $75.29 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

