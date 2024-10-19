KeyCorp Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $785.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $760.00 to $785.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $545.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $739.38.

Shares of NFLX opened at $763.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Netflix has a 12-month low of $392.26 and a 12-month high of $766.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $696.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $654.66.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,043,019.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 35.5% during the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $24,338,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $9,682,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 24.4% in the first quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $155,185,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,931 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,968,000 after purchasing an additional 30,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Netflix by 14.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,330 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,274,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

