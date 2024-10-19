KeyCorp Lowers Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Price Target to $20.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KRP opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.19. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 5.68. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $17.11.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $76.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.19 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 5.03%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 280.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $78,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,164 shares in the company, valued at $788,076.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kimbell Royalty Partners

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 189.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,373,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,882,000 after buying an additional 899,322 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 48,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 16.8% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 286,128 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 41,134 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 32.5% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 170,098 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,742 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 25.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

