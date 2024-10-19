Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. This is an increase from Kinetik’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Kinetik has a dividend payout ratio of 132.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Kinetik to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 114.5%.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Kinetik Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KNTK traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.64. The stock had a trading volume of 394,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,161. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.21. Kinetik has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $50.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Kinetik had a net margin of 30.96% and a negative return on equity of 48.16%. The firm had revenue of $359.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinetik will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KNTK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kinetik

Kinetik Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.