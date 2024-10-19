Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Acquires 4,669 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.5% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 143.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,347.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 350,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $115,000.

Shares of BSCQ opened at $19.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $19.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

