Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Grows Position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its stake in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Alight accounts for 1.1% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned 0.13% of Alight worth $5,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alight by 65.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Alight in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alight by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alight in the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Alight during the first quarter worth $119,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALIT opened at $7.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.68. Alight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Alight had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.22 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alight, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ALIT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Alight in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Alight from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alight from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

