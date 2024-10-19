Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $7.55 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree makes up about 1.7% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 27.0% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 29.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at $670,616.21. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $68.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.77 and a 200-day moving average of $100.81. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $151.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of -14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.