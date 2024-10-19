Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Increases Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,539 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. EMCOR Group accounts for 6.9% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned approximately 0.15% of EMCOR Group worth $30,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $453.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $403.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.48. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $191.50 and a 1-year high of $455.52.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total transaction of $482,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,513.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EME has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

