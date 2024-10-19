Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Piper Sandler

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KVYO. KeyCorp raised shares of Klaviyo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Klaviyo from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Klaviyo from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Klaviyo from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Klaviyo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.87.

Klaviyo Price Performance

Shares of KVYO opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.60. Klaviyo has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.16.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.34 million. Klaviyo had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 42.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Klaviyo will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 242,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $7,709,859.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Klaviyo news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $41,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 242,601 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $7,709,859.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 871,477 shares of company stock worth $27,610,861. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Klaviyo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Klaviyo by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Klaviyo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Klaviyo in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, William Marsh Rice University bought a new stake in Klaviyo in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Featured Stories

