KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 892 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,850,000. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the third quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 120,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.93.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.4 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $168.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.98 and a 200-day moving average of $154.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

