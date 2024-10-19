KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 182 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,716,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,749,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,007,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,262,000 after acquiring an additional 250,716 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Citigroup by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,428,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,999,000 after acquiring an additional 913,231 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,883,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,900,000 after purchasing an additional 242,545 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,300,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,106,000 after purchasing an additional 168,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $62.85 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $67.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

