KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,793,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,731,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,333 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,341,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,208,593,000 after acquiring an additional 867,180 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,628,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,078,000 after acquiring an additional 150,765 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,138,193 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $706,822,000 after acquiring an additional 405,694 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $510,467,000 after acquiring an additional 600,215 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $336.00 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $253.95 and a 52-week high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $350.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.42.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,264.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $384.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.79.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

