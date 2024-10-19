KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,952 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,141,000. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $591.00 to $644.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $632.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $615.58.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.6 %

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $569.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $584.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $608.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.70%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.