KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Invests $2.89 Million in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4,145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,544,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,472 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4,346.0% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,295,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,218,000 after buying an additional 1,266,595 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,363,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,290,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 256.5% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,355,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,354,000 after acquiring an additional 975,262 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $46.14 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

