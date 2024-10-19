KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 140 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,048.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,048.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total transaction of $220,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 821 shares in the company, valued at $402,519.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG opened at $521.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $483.85 and a 200-day moving average of $437.79. The company has a market capitalization of $184.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $523.34.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research set a $535.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.75.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

