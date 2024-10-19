KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 45,538 Shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) by 362.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,538 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF were worth $6,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 2,981.3% in the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $259,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 71.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BKLC stock opened at $111.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.14. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a one year low of $77.55 and a one year high of $111.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02.

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

