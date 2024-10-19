KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 12,428 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,428 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $660,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 45.6% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $201,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 21.7% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Prudential Financial by 10.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE PRU opened at $127.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.95 and a fifty-two week high of $128.52.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 261,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $7,200,007.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,208,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,071,781.42. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 261,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $7,200,007.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,208,549 shares in the company, valued at $116,071,781.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.69.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

