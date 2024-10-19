KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 23,851 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,306 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 23,851 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.3% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $15,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 43.2% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $170.92 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $190.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 44.04%.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,231 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,355,180.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,535,970.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,407. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. HSBC lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.75.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

