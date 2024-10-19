Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $93.94 and last traded at $93.94, with a volume of 3053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.16.

Knife River Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.61. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $806.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.81 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 6.88%. Knife River’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Knife River by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,044,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,004,000 after acquiring an additional 503,892 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,064,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,785,000 after purchasing an additional 224,373 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,730,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Knife River during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,289,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Knife River during the second quarter worth approximately $7,614,000. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

