Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $537.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $518.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $498.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $538.76. The company has a market capitalization of $486.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

