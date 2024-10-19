Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $822,000 Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 235.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.40. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

