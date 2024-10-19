Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4,912.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,850,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 24,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 32,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.86. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

