Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Raises Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,841 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $21,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 7,067.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,070,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,707 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,893,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,436,000 after purchasing an additional 481,976 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,644,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,597,000 after purchasing an additional 354,872 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,349,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,876,000 after purchasing an additional 441,877 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,223.1% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,291,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,504 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SGOV opened at $100.57 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.52.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

