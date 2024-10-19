Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $232.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $213.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $237.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.15.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IBM

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.