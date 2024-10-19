Kraft Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Kraft Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 607 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 33.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,361,396 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,380,661,000 after purchasing an additional 587,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $560.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $481.00 to $647.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.58.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE UNH traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $569.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,687,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,966,484. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $584.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $533.63. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $608.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.68 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.70%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

