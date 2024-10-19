Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $47,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LH. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $32,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 172.6% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $454,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,273.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $454,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,273.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $3,359,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,008,423.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,679 shares of company stock valued at $6,716,306 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.3 %

LH stock opened at $215.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $191.97 and a 12-month high of $238.46. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings Inc provides laboratory services. It operates through two segments, Diagnostics Laboratories and Biopharma Laboratory Services. The company offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid, PAP, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D, prostate-specific antigens, sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.