Lam Group Inc. Buys 8,770 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Lam Group Inc. lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 13,492.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,770 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 360.0% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 42,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 33,102 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Dover Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period.

Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,954. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $40.99 and a 12 month high of $57.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.23 and a 200 day moving average of $51.76.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

