Lam Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in World Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAW)

Lam Group Inc. grew its stake in World Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAW – Free Report) by 68.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of World Equity ETF worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in World Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $14,493,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $635,000. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of World Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $472,000.

World Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

DFAW traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,366. World Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.20 and its 200-day moving average is $60.21.

About World Equity ETF

The Dimensional World Equity ETF (DFAW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that invests in a broad portfolio of stocks across all market capitalizations globally. The funds objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation DFAW was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

