Lam Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Lam Group Inc. raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11,264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 14,316,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190,276 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,589,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,732,000 after buying an additional 1,040,529 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 837.3% in the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 629,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,884,000 after buying an additional 562,213 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2,221.3% during the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 345,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,888,000 after buying an additional 330,752 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 846,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,525,000 after buying an additional 265,209 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVUS traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $97.22. The company had a trading volume of 142,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,095. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.57 and a 12-month high of $97.51.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.