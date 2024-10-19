Lam Group Inc. Purchases 18,425 Shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Lam Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,425 shares during the quarter. Avantis Real Estate ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Lam Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lam Group Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 62.6% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $313,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AVRE stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.51. 8,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,938. The firm has a market cap of $496.73 million, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.16. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $48.36.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

