Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,159,000 after acquiring an additional 19,742 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 34.6% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 204.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.84. 18,493,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,155,063. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.53. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $57.44 and a 1-year high of $113.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.47.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 3.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total value of $528,928.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,315.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Lam Research from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $880.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $92.90 to $77.40 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.