Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.65 and last traded at $54.63, with a volume of 2777 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Lazard in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lazard from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Lazard from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Get Lazard alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lazard

Lazard Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.50.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.17. Lazard had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company had revenue of $685.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lazard, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently -571.43%.

Insider Activity at Lazard

In other Lazard news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 86,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $4,338,134.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,640,995 shares in the company, valued at $82,082,569.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lazard news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 86,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $4,338,134.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,640,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,082,569.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 1,999 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $99,969.99. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,727,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,403,427.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,497 shares of company stock worth $8,658,086. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lazard

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Lazard by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 204,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lazard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.