Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 266,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 27,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,114,000 after purchasing an additional 45,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 36,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPIE remained flat at $46.06 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 285,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,468. JPMorgan Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.60.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

