Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Buys New Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $200.74. The stock had a trading volume of 324,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,500. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $201.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.21. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

