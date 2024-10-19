Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Has $364,000 Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,065 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 403.5% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 720 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,043 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 10.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 947 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.79.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.77, for a total value of $11,439,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,187,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,373,165.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $64,682.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,782 shares in the company, valued at $8,014,746.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.77, for a total value of $11,439,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,187,567 shares in the company, valued at $377,373,165.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 351,452 shares of company stock valued at $118,643,279. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $374.83. 1,449,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,185. The firm has a market cap of $122.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.81 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

