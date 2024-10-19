Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Has $758,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 117,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,340,000 after buying an additional 68,741 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,965,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,322,000 after purchasing an additional 26,614 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,830,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHB stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.85. The company had a trading volume of 58,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,977. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.86. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a one year low of $63.15 and a one year high of $91.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.04 million, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.48.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.