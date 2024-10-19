Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.90. 2,356,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,146,272. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.26. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $59.97.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

