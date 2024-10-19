Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Has $13.74 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 9.5% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after buying an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 47,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 68.1% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHB Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $1,901,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $270.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $270.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.92.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

