Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.84 and traded as high as $28.42. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $28.09, with a volume of 56,573 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.88.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Lenovo Group Limited will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

