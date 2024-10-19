LexAurum Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUSC. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 24,861 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $469,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS NUSC opened at $43.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.64. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $29.93.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

