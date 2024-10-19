LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $911,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,154,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,969,000 after acquiring an additional 26,987 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 277.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 24,314 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $3,812,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 598,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,901,000 after purchasing an additional 175,445 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,874.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,729.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $100.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.54.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

