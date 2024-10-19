LexAurum Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,701 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in ONEOK by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 73,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter worth $266,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 2.3% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 17,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 7.4% in the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE stock opened at $97.23 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.33 and a 1 year high of $98.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 86.27%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

