LexAurum Advisors LLC Trims Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 3,358 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Netflix by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,885 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, &PARTNERS increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 1,379 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $739.38.

Netflix Stock Up 11.1 %

Netflix stock opened at $763.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $392.26 and a twelve month high of $766.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $696.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $654.66.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total transaction of $16,163,976.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $35,991.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,043,019.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,991.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.