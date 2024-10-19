Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Evercore ISI

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Evercore ISI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Liberty Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.32. Liberty Energy has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $24.75.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Liberty Energy will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $288,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 730,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,041,880.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $398,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,678,813 shares in the company, valued at $53,335,166.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $288,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 730,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,041,880.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $1,945,650. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 14.1% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,732,000 after purchasing an additional 165,400 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Edge Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

