LimeWire (LMWR) Trading 7.2% Higher This Week

LimeWire (LMWR) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One LimeWire token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges. LimeWire has a total market cap of $48.56 million and $2.02 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LimeWire has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LimeWire alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000115 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $171.09 or 0.00250592 BTC.

LimeWire Profile

LimeWire launched on May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,377,496 tokens. LimeWire’s official message board is blog.limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. The official website for LimeWire is limewire.com.

Buying and Selling LimeWire

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 299,377,496.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.16437353 USD and is up 1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $2,467,731.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LimeWire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LimeWire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LimeWire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LimeWire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.