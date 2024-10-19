Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on January 15th

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

Lincoln Electric has increased its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Lincoln Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 30.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lincoln Electric to earn $9.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $203.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $164.00 and a 52 week high of $261.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.48%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total transaction of $193,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,880.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LECO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.67.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

